Sustainable Consumption: Too Expensive For The Poor, Not Enough For The Wealthy

Author: Benjamin Boeuf

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In the realm of responsible consumption, price sends a more nuanced signal than it appears. Consumption is not only about utility but also about belonging or standing apart.

Economic resources shape what we buy and consume, but price plays a paradoxical role in the realm of sustainable consumption. It can serve as both a barrier for low-income groups and a justification for excess among the wealthy. This dynamic highlights the psychological and economic factors that influence how different social classes perceive sustainable consumption.

The price barrier for the working class

For lower-income households, cost is the main obstacle to adopting sustainable practices. Organic food, ethical clothing, and electric cars are often viewed as luxuries beyond reach. These eco-friendly products, while vital in addressing climate challenges, typically cost more than conventional alternatives. For example, organic food is on average 20–30% more expensive than non-organic options.

This price gap creates an impossible choice between environmental responsibility and financial security. The exclusionary cost exacerbates social and environmental inequalities, pushing low-income households toward cheaper, environmentally harmful products such as those from the fast fashion industry. Companies like Shein, for example, thrive on a low-cost strategy , often at the expense of social and environmental impacts.

Research reveals that the propensity to buy sustainable products follows an inverted U-shaped curve : middle-class consumers are more likely to adopt sustainable practices compared to both lower- and upper-class groups. This behaviour is driven by differing social motivations.

Fitting in or standing out

Middle-class consumers balance two psychological forces: the need to fit in and the desire to stand out. For them, eco-friendly consumption aligns with societal expectations while also signalling individuality, making it a compelling choice. This dual purpose satisfies both social conformity and personal identity.

In contrast, lower-income groups, driven more by the need to fit in, often see sustainable consumption as a marker of differentiation and are less inclined to adopt it.

Meanwhile, upper-class individuals, focused on standing out, may reject eco-friendly products because they view them as too mainstream. For the wealthy, price becomes less a barrier and more a justification for indulgence.

A recent study found that affluent consumers often perceive themselves as more deserving, reinforcing the notion that higher-priced items symbolise their success. This“price entitlement effect” legitimises environmentally harmful choices – since they paid more, they feel justified in polluting more.

The“I deserve it” syndrome

Private jets illustrate this phenomenon. Despite their significant environmental impact – emitting up to 14 times more CO2 per passenger than commercial flights – they remain popular among the wealthy. The high cost serves as both a marker of social status and a justification for their disproportionate carbon footprint.

This behaviour aligns with Bourdieu's theory of distinction, where consumption becomes a tool for social differentiation. Luxury goods – whether cars, designer clothing, or extravagant vacations – symbolise success and prestige. Even when these items harm the environment, their high cost lends them a veneer of legitimacy, perpetuating unsustainable and ostentatious consumption.

While price is often the dominant factor in consumer decisions – 82% consider it the most important criterion when booking flights, compared to just 1% prioritising environmental impact – it could be reframed to encourage more responsible choices.

Leveraging price to drive sustainable choices

Research shows that companies can influence behaviour through messages emphasising collective and egalitarian values rather than individual benefits. By reframing price as a reflection of commitment to sustainability, they could shift consumer priorities.

Public policy also has a role to play. Highlighting the social and environmental costs of luxury goods could reduce the appeal of conspicuous consumption. Making these impacts more visible may discourage irresponsible purchases and promote ethical consumption.

In the context of a climate crisis, price serves as a stark indicator of disparities in sustainable consumption. It excludes lower-income groups from accessing eco-friendly products while enabling excessive consumption among the wealthy. Recognising that price is far from neutral is essential to reshaping consumer behaviour. By rethinking its role, we can encourage choices that benefit both society and the planet.

