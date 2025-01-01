A Page Of Spider-Man Comic Book History Just Sold For $3 Million

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A seminal moment of Spider-Man history sketched on a single page of a Marvel comic, just became the most expensive page from a comic ever sold at auction.

The page, which depicts Spider-Man's first time donning the infamous all-black suit, fetched $3.36 million at auction earlier this week, becoming the“world's most valuable page of original comic book artwork,” according to Heritage Auctions.

Another page from the same comic was sold for $288,000. Together, the two pages of Spider-Man history sold for $3,648,000, Heritage Auctions said.

“Today's results prove what we've long been saying: Comic book art is as beloved and valuable as anything put on canvas,” said Joe Mannarino, who heads Heritage Auctions' department of comics and comic art in New York, in a statement.

The auction house didn't reveal the winning bidder, but whoever it was clearly known their Spider-Man history. The pages came from the Marvel crossover series“Secret Wars,” in which beloved heroes squared off against classic villains on a planet called Battleworld. In the eighth installment of the limited series, published in 1984.

The film version of Spidey found his way to the black suit, too, though the fusion earned decidedly mixed reviews.

