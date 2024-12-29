Ashghal's Drinage Project To Facelift Industrial Wastewater Treatment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Industrial Wastewater Project (Phase 1) by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) will provide a cutting-edge treatment facility dedicated to industrial wastewater treatment in Qatar. ​

Located about 2 km southwest of the Doha Industrial Area; the plant will receive industrial wastewater transported through tankers from industrial facilities located in the Doha Industrial Area and other places. It will receive industrial wastewater transported through septic tanks from industrial facilities located in these areas. Ashghal has said the project will be completed during the third quarter of 2025.

At an estimated cost of QR692,952,097, the plant is designed with integrated industrial wastewater treatment features and capabilities with an initial capacity of 10,000 cubic metres per day, with the possibility for future plant expansion.​ Ashghal earlier said it has made significant progress in implementing the project according to schedule. The plant is designed with integrated industrial wastewater treatment features and capabilities with an initial capacity of 10,000 cubic metres per day, with the possibility for future plant expansion by adding new phases to service future industrial expansions.

The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Project (Phase 1) earlier achieved 3.5mn man-hours without injuries since the project's commencement. The project received certification from ISO 14001:2015 in Environmental Management System and ISO 45001:2018 in Occupational Health and Safety Management.

