Delhi Likely To Get Colder As IMD Predicts Slide In Mercury By 3-4 Degrees Celsius

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog in northwestern India, along with a fall in temperature in several northern states, including Delhi by around 3-4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD, in a statement, has forecast "dense to very dense fog over northwest India during the next two-three days while cold wave conditions are likely to commence over parts of northwest India from December 30".

Besides, the IMD has also predicted a fall in minimum temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius is likely in Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days and by 3-4 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during the next 3 days.

However, there would be no significant change in minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours.

The IMD further said that a decrease by 3-5 degrees Celsius is likely in central India during the next five days.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures during next 24 hours and fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius likely over East India during subsequent 3 days. Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius likely over Maharashtra during next five days," the IMD statement read.

Besides, the weather office said that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh from December 31-January 2 and in Rajasthan from December 30-January 2.

"Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during late night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh during December 29-January 1; Uttar Pradesh during December 29-December 30; Rajasthan on December 30-31, and

in Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura till January 2," the statement read.

The IMD note further read: "Minimum temperatures were below 0 degree Celsius in many parts of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh; 6-12 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest India; 12-18 degrees Celsius in many parts of central, west and east India. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius is reported at Sikar (Rajasthan) on the plains of the country.

"There has been a fall in the minimum temperature by 1-3 degrees Celsius over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Rajasthan; by 3-6 degrees Celsius over many parts of East Rajasthan and in isolated parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and Punjab during past 24 hours and rise in minimum temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius over some parts of East India."