Despite BJP, AAP Blame Games, Congress Returning To Power In Delhi: Devender Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Congress' Delhi unit President Devender Yadav said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are facing an imminent rout in the upcoming Assembly and both the parties are creating a false narrative through blame games to divert voters' attention.

The two parties were accusing each other to divert people's attention from their failures and total neglect of the issues affecting the city over the past 10 years, he said.

Yadav said that the national capital's voters had now made up their minds to support the and this was the feedback he got during the month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra.

He said that Congress had made Delhi a world-class city during the 15 years when the party was in power, but the BJP and the AAP, with their mutual bickering and incompetence, destroyed it.

The two parties have reduced the city to a huge garbage dump with crumbling civic infrastructure, he said.

Yadav said that the AAP leaders, led by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi, have been misleading the people with fraudulent, non-existent schemes for women and the elderly, despite the departments concerned of the Delhi government putting out disclaimers in newspapers.

It was strange that the BJP and the AAP were suddenly thinking of the welfare of the poor and the marginalised who were totally neglected in the past 10 years, he said.

He said that Congress does not play vote bank politics as the party has always given priority to the welfare of the people when it is in power, both in Delhi as well as at the Centre.

Yadav said that neither the BJP nor the AAP were talking about the misery caused to the people due to broken roads, garbage accumulation, water-logging and massive traffic jams when winter rains lashed the city.

He also highlighted people's objection to the setting up of a garbage dump at the Sanoth village at Bawana as the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi had failed to flatten the existing three garbage mountains in the city.

Yadav said that the rhetoric of BJP and AAP will not influence voters of Delhi anymore, as they have suffered enough due to their misgovernance, and people now are looking for a change with the Congress being the only option before them.