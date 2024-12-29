Three Migrants Lose Their Lives Attempting To Cross English Channel
According to the French Coast Guard, three migrants lost their
lives early on Sunday morning while attempting to cross the English
Channel in a small boat.
Azernews reports that the incident occurred
around 06:00 local time when the individuals attempted to board a
boat near the Sangatte beach, close to Calais, and fell into the
water.
The three people were rescued from the water by helicopter, but
they were reported dead. Another 45 individuals received medical
assistance on the shore, with most showing signs of hypothermia.
Four people were hospitalized. It is reported that so far this
year, more than 36,000 people have attempted to cross the English
Channel in small boats, surpassing the total number of 29,437 for
2023.
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM),
which is affiliated with the United Nations, the number of people
who have lost their lives while attempting to cross the English
Channel this year has reached 77.
