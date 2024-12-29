(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

NORTH KOREAN SUFFERING LOSSES IN KURSK REGION

In the Kursk region, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy, including units composed North Korean soldiers.

● The operation by Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Kursk region began in August 2024 to disrupt Russian military advances toward Kharkiv and Sumy.

● In October, due to a lack of its own forces, Moscow was forced to involve North Korean soldiers in combat.

● According to Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), North Korean troops are deployed in assaults where they suffer significant casualties.

● Preliminary reports indicate that the number of killed and wounded North Korean soldiers has already exceeded 3,000.

● The involvement of North Korean forces in the war against Ukraine represents a major escalation by Moscow, which aims to internationalize the conflict rather than pursue a peaceful resolution.

SITUATION OF KHERSON REGION

The enemy continues to pressure Ukraine's Defense Forces while also attempting to spread panic among the civilian population.

● The liberation of Kherson in November 2022 dealt a severe blow to Putin's authority, yet Russia has not abandoned its plans to recapture the city.

● The enemy regularly shells Kherson and attempts landings in the island zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

● These attempts at crossing the river result in losses of manpower and equipment for the occupiers.

● Currently, the aggressors lack the offensive forces and resources needed to cross the Dnipro and reach Kherson.

● The number of enemy troops on the Dnipro front remains stable, and any attempts to accumulate forces are promptly detected by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

● Russian propaganda seeks to spread panic among residents of the Kherson region and within Ukrainian society to undermine trust in the Armed Forces and Ukraine's military-political leadership.

“WINTER eSUPPORT” PROGRAM

On December 26–27, Ukrainians will receive an additional UAH 2 billion under the“Winter eSupport” program.

● This round of payments will benefit 2 million citizens who applied through the Diia app between December 4 and 11.

● Including these payments, 6.4 million citizens who applied via Diia will receive 1,000 hryvnias in financial assistance from the state.

● Approximately 2 million more citizens are gradually receiving payments through Ukrposhta.

● The funds can be used for urgent needs, such as paying utility bills, purchasing medication, and more.

● The“Winter eSupport” program was initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide social support to citizens during the challenging winter period