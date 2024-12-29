IJF Experts Conduct Seminar For Azerbaijani Judo Coaches

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Judo Federation (IJF) Academy experts, Mesut Kapan and Kaya Gezeker, alongside Turkiye Judo Federation (TJF) Education Director Mehmet Yılmaz, have conducted a with local judo coaches, Azernews reports.

The first session of the seminar covered the preparation of coaches for the practical exams conducted by the IJF Academy.

The specialists presented their recommendations and practical advice aimed at improving judo techniques.

In the subsequent phase, a seminar and examinations for awarding Dan grades took place. This stage was designed to evaluate the coaches' abilities in accordance with the Dan system and to assist in their professional growth. More than 20 judo coaches took part in the event.

These types of seminars and examinations are anticipated to positively influence coaches by aligning their skills with international standards, boosting their motivation, and enhancing their professional abilities.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.