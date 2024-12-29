Tessan Teams Up With World-Renowned Singer To Inspire A New Era Of Connected Journeys

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HongKong, China, Dec. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tech innovator Tessan, a recipient of multiple design awards in 2024 including Muse Design Award, Red Design Award, and iF Design Award, details their upcoming partnership with a well-known global singer. The collaboration aims to introduce the brand to new markets and share how its key product lines redefine travel convenience.

Tessan , a global pioneer in travel charging solutions, is thrilled to announce an upcoming partnership with a globally celebrated singer-songwriter. Known for her emotionally resonant and powerful storytelling, the Singer embodies the spirit of discovery and connection that defines Tessan's mission. Together, they aim to inspire travelers worldwide to embrace their journeys while showcasing Tessan's flagship products that revolutionize modern travel.











While further details of the collaboration haven't been shared, travel tech enthusiasts, travel aficionados, and music fans can expect multiple campaigns, similar to Tessan's recent collaboration with renowned photographer, filmmaker, and environmentalist Mattias Klum. In the recent partnership, Mattias shared how the brand's WTA Series Travel Adapters helped him explore and capture the world's beauty through the camera lens.

Tessan's collaboration with the singer draws inspiration from their craft: performing in venues across the world and connecting with the hearts and minds of listeners and fans. The frequent tours and the music resonate with Tessan's "WHAT'S YOUR NEXT JOURNEY " Campaign in connecting people with the world.











With the collaboration, Tessan plans to highlight the importance of convenience in travel. With its mission to make charging worry-free , the brand will emphasize the ease and convenience its key line products give to the singer and travelers who use the devices. Taking center stage of the collaboration is how the WTA Series Travel Adapters , Multifunctional Power Strips, and Wall Outlet Extenders keep the artist stay power connected while conducting frequent international concert tours and performances.

The flagship products, designed with convenience and innovation in mind, redefine travel accessories. The WTA Series Travel Adapters are compatible with multiple plug types in over 200 countries and regions. The travel charger is also compact and lightweight, allowing the accessory to take up little space in travelers's luggage. The brand's Multifunctional Power Strips have several ports enabling travelers to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The multiple ports include a USB-type, which caters to all sorts of devices, from mobile phones to laptops. Tessan's Wall Outlet Extenders help travelers maximize the outlet space in hotels and other itineraries, making it an indispensable accessory for travelers in large groups.







The brand's ingenuity allowed Tessan to gain international recognition. Recently, Tessan received several prestigious awards, including the Muse Design Award and the iF Design Award. This award solidifies Tessan's position as a leader in innovative travel tech and highlights its dedication to making modernized tech accessories for today's travelers.







Tessan's innovative ideas also incorporate sustainable practices when producing its key line products. The brand uses sustainable materials and energy-efficient designs, ensuring travelers can charge their devices responsibly. This commitment to sustainability also helped bring the collaboration into reality, as it aligns with the artist's environmental values.









Tessan's exciting collaboration with the artist will bring a new era to the brand. The company expects to reach new markets and pique the interest of more travelers seeking convenience in their adventures. The collaboration aims to reinforce its position as a leader in travel accessories, connecting more travelers with the world one charging port at a time.

About Tessan

Tessan is a leading provider of plug adapters and power strips for home and travel use. Its modern and innovative designs make its products a trusted tech accessory among travel aficionados and a must-have for tech enthusiasts. Through continuous insights into user needs and product innovation, Tessan connects individuals and groups with the world by ensuring worry-free charging.

