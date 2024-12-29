Media reports Israel summoning Vatican envoy due to Pope’s Gaza remarks

(MENAFN) Israel's Foreign summoned the Vatican’s ambassador following Pope Francis' comments on the violence in Gaza. The Pope condemned the "cruelty" of Israeli and called for a ceasefire, urging an end to the civilian deaths. His remarks were made ahead of Christmas, with the Pope stating, "This is cruelty. This is not war," in reference to the ongoing conflict.



Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana met with Israel's Foreign Ministry Director General Eyal Bar-Tal on Tuesday, where Bar-Tal criticized the Pope's statement but refrained from issuing a formal reprimand. The Pope had previously called for an investigation into allegations of genocide by the Israeli army against Palestinians, which Israel has strongly denied, claiming Hamas uses civilians as shields. The ongoing Gaza conflict has resulted in over 45,000 deaths and widespread displacement since it began in October 2023.



