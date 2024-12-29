Egyptian government seized two men for attempting to steal ancient artifacts

(MENAFN) Egyptian government have seized two individuals for trying to steal hundreds of ancient artifacts from the bottom of the sea, the nation’s interior ministry announced in a Monday statement.



The two individuals stool the artifacts from the sea floor of Abu Qir Bay, close to the port city of Alexandria, the ministry stated. When stopped by the government, the men spoke that had planned to traffic the items, in line with the ministry. The men got all of the antiquities by diving to the bottom of the sea, it stated.



The men seized about 448 items, the ministry statement declared, including 305 coins, 53 statues, 41 axes, 14 bronze cups, 12 spears, and three statue heads.



The ancient artifacts date goes back to Greek and Roman Antiquity, a time that extended approximately 900 years, from about 500 BCE to 400 CE.



Photographs shared by Egypt’s interior ministry view the items following they were taken.



