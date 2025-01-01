Romania, Bulgaria Fully Join Schengen Border-Free Zone

(MENAFN- IANS) Bucharest, Jan 1 (IANS) Romania and Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen Area on Wednesday, eliminating border checks with neighbouring Hungary and between the two countries.

This marks their full integration into Europe's passport-free zone, and ceremonies were held at key border crossings, attended by senior officials from both nations.

The Romanian Border confirmed that 40 border crossing points are now fully operational without checks, streamlining travel and trade across the region.

Travellers moving to or from other Schengen states, excluding Cyprus and Ireland, no longer need to stop for document verification.

However, authorities will conduct random checks within a 30-km border zone using mobile devices and risk-based assessments, Xinhua news agency reported.

In October, Hungary had formally requested an exemption from the European Union (EU)'s asylum and migration regulations.

The request was made through a letter written by the country's Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka and addressed to European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

In the letter, Boka stated that Hungary seeks to restore stronger national control over its migration policy, citing national security concerns and the need to curb illegal migration as primary reasons for the exemption. The request comes in the context of a potential future amendment to EU treaties.

Hungary "will initiate the necessary procedures to this end," Boka noted, saying it follows the example of the Netherlands.

The Dutch government, led by the PVV party, announced on September 18 that it sought an opt-out from the EU's migration rules in case of a renegotiation of the Treaties.

The Hungarian minister said the government is committed to taking firm steps to protect its borders and to curb illegal migration, which threatens national security. However, he also reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to the Schengen area.

"Hungary remains committed to the Schengen area, which has unfortunately become fragmented due to prolonged and widely implemented internal border controls, triggered by illegal migration and security threats," he said.