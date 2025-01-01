Four Terrorist Associates Arrested In J&K's Pulwama District

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 1 (IANS) Four associates were arrested on Wednesday from the Tral area in J&K's Pulwama district.

Police said that four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist outfit associates were arrested by the security forces in the jurisdiction of Awantipora district which is part of Pulwama revenue district.

"They have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Naik, son of Farooq Ahmad Naik of Tral Payeen, Umar Nazir Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmad of Kuchmulla, Inayat Firdoos Rather, son of Firdoos Ahmad Rather of Tral Payeen and Salman Nazir Lone son of Nazir Ahmad Lone of Kounserbal Tral," police said.

"Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit JeM was recovered from their possession. It is pertinent to mention here that all the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms & ammunition to the active terrorists of the proscribed JeM terror outfit in the Tral and Awantipora areas of Police District Awantipora," the police added.

"A case vide FIR No.134/2024 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation is going on," said a police statement.

Security forces have been aggressively carrying out operations against terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to dismantle the terror ecosystem in J&K.

These operations followed some dastardly attacks carried out by the terrorists after the peaceful Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in J&K which recorded huge voter participation.

Intelligence agencies say that the peaceful conduct of elections in J&K witnessed by diplomats of many countries has frustrated the handlers of terror sitting across the border in Pakistan.

Intelligence agencies say the terror handlers have directed terrorists in J&K to give the dying terrorism its last push in the Union territory.