Bupa Arabia Announces Pepsico As The Winner Of The“Live Right” Ultimate Challenge

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bupa Arabia is pleased to announce that PepsiCo has emerged as the winner of the“Live Right” Ultimate Challenge, held at Nox Camp in Riyadh. PepsiCo triumphed against more than 25 teams by winning the majority of the 14 exciting and diverse challenges, which tested both physical endurance and mental agility.

The“Live Right” Ultimate Challenge, part of Bupa Arabia's commitment to promoting and well-being, served as a to inspire participants to embrace healthier lifestyles, while also encouraging team spirit, resilience, and collaboration. PepsiCo's team displayed outstanding performance throughout the event, earning the top spot with consistent excellence in endurance, strategy, and teamwork.

PepsiCo: A Champion of Health and Wellness:

With a variety of physical and mental challenges, the competition was fierce. Each team of five members faced endurance tests, strength challenges, and strategic thinking tasks, with their performance evaluated based on points. PepsiCo's team demonstrated their strength and collaboration throughout the day, earning them the top position in this year's challenge.

Recreational Activities and Luxury Experience:

In addition to the challenges, the event featured numerous recreational activities such as tug-of-war, volleyball, padel, go-karting, and archery. These activities allowed participants and visitors to unwind and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Nox Camp, spanning 120,000 square meters, offered a luxurious experience with breathtaking views, and ample facilities.

About the“Live Right” Program:

The“Live Right” Ultimate Challenge is part of Bupa Arabia's broader initiative to promote health and well-being across the Kingdom. Launched in 2022, the program aims to raise awareness about the importance of an active lifestyle and mental health. Through events like the Ultimate Challenge, Bupa Arabia encourages people to adopt healthy habits and engage in physical and recreational activities.

Amin Shaibi, Director – Segment & Trade Management of Marketing, Bupa Arabia, stated:“The 'Live Right' Ultimate Challenge is more than just a sports event; it reflects Bupa Arabia's commitment to enhancing public health and mental well-being in the Kingdom. This year, we are proud to congratulate PepsiCo on their well-deserved victory. Their performance exemplified teamwork, resilience, and a commitment to a balanced, healthy lifestyle-values that our 'Live Right' program stands for. We hope that this event continues to inspire individuals to adopt an active lifestyle and recognize the importance of both physical and mental health.”

The success of the“Live Right” Ultimate Challenge has reinforced Bupa Arabia's commitment to fostering a culture of health and wellness in the Kingdom. Bupa Arabia looks forward to continuing to inspire future generations through such engaging initiatives.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was originated in kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1997 as a partnership between Global Bupa and Nazer group to become a contributive corporation in 2008 with the most successful allotment procedure in the insurance sector, and Bupa is considered a Saudi corporation that is part of the Bupa global network, and it provides healthcare services with international standards for individuals and families and for biggest companies and organizations in the kingdom, and its distinguished for providing the biggest international hospitals network including 1.2 million destination in 190 countries around the world.

And Bupa provides more than the regular insurance in which it established Bupa healthcare to provide healthcare services using the latest technological means due to Bupa's digital clinic and to having Saudi doctors in different majors such as family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and chronic disease care.

Bupa is distinguished with an environment that increases productivity and stimulates creativity, which had it qualified to win several prestigious awards in the field and its considered one of the leading companies in enhancing women status, and having Saudi youth.