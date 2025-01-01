PM Shmyhal Reports Record Balance Of Treasury, Foreign Currency Accounts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Balance in Ukraine's single treasury account stands at over UAH 100 billion, while more than UAH 163 billion remains in the foreign currency accounts, both record figures for the country.

This was discussed during a meeting on the budget implementation and key indicators of economic and social development involving leadership of the of Finance, Ministry of Economy, National Bank, State Treasury, State Service, and State Tax Service, Ukrinform reports with reference to Prime Denys Shmyhal .

"We are completing the year confidently. The state budget for 2024 has been fulfilled. All priority expenditures have been financed, all social commitments have been fulfilled. According to the State Treasury, all payments submitted have gone through. The balance of the single treasury account is over UAH 100 billion. Over UAH 163 billion is in the foreign currency accounts. These are record figures," the head of government said.

Shmyhal referred to the report by the Ministry of Finance, saying that UAH 2.2 trillion worth of taxes, fees and mandatory payments have been received by the budget's general fund. In total, more than UAH 3.1 trillion landed in the general and special funds.

"We discussed the rhythm of international financial assistance receipts. In 2024, the Government attracted $41.7 billion in external financing, of which a third ($12.6 billion) are non-repayable grants. The largest donors to Ukraine this year were the European Union, the United States, the IMF, Japan, the World Bank, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In December alone, $9.3 billion was attracted," he added.

At the same time, the head of government emphasized that Russia is for the first time starting to pay for the damage inflicted on Ukraine. An important achievement of 2024 was receiving the first tranche, which will be guaranteed by future profits from frozen Russian assets. This was $1 billion that came from the United States through a World Bank program, which is part of a G7 initiative worth a total of $50 billion.

According to Shmyhal, during the meeting, tasks for the next year were coordinated: "All frozen Russian assets must be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine's benefit."

He also expressed gratitude to Ukrainian and foreign businesses operating in Ukraine for filling the budget, to all international partners for having stood by Ukraine's side throughout the year.

"I thank each and every one who protected, rescued, treated, educated and paid taxes, thanks to which we survived and continue our fight," Shmyhal noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in 2024, Ukrainians were paid over UAH 730 billion in pensions and almost UAH 180 billion in social benefits.