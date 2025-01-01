Ashghal Announces Temporary Closures On Two Tunnels This Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced temporary closures on two tunnels starting tomorrow, January 2, 2025.

Ashghal stated that the Gharrafat Al Rayyan Interchange Tunnel will be closed for traffic coming from Gharrafat Al Rayyan towards Doha. This closure will take effect tomorrow, January 2, for eight hours starting from midnight to 5am.

Motorists coming from Gharrafat Al Rayyan towards Doha are advised to use the Gharrafat Al Rayyan Interchange signals as an alternative route.

Ashghal also announced the closure of the Mesaimeer Interchange Tunnel for traffic coming from Mesaieed Road towards the Industrial Area Road on Friday, January 3, 2025. The temporary closure will be in effect for eight hours, starting from 2am to 10am, to carry out essential maintenance works.

During the closure, motorists coming from Mesaieed Road and heading towards the Industrial Area Road are advised to use the alternative routes shown on the attached map.