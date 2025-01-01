House, 10 Cars Damaged In Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A private house and 10 sustained damage in the latest Russian drone attack in Kyiv region.

That's according to the acting head of the regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnyk , Ukrinform reports.

"The first day of the new year. Another UAV attack on Kyiv region. The air raid alert lasted all night. Air defense was active across the region. Enemy targets were shot down," he informed.

National building affected in Russian drone attack

According to Kalashnyk, no casualties were reported. No critical or residential infrastructure was affected.

First responders are documenting the consequences of the attack, the report concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the evening of December 31, Ukaine's Defense Forces have destroyed 63 Russian drones over Ukraine. The air defense was active in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.

Illustrative photo