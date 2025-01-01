House, 10 Cars Damaged In Drone Attack On Kyiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A private house and 10 vehicles sustained damage in the latest Russian drone attack in Kyiv region.
That's according to the acting head of the regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnyk , Ukrinform reports.
"The first day of the new year. Another UAV attack on Kyiv region. The air raid alert lasted all night. Air defense was active across the region. Enemy targets were shot down," he informed.
Read also:
National bank
building affected in Russian drone attack
According to Kalashnyk, no casualties were reported. No critical or residential infrastructure was affected.
First responders are documenting the consequences of the attack, the report concluded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the evening of December 31, Ukaine's Defense Forces have destroyed 63 Russian drones over Ukraine. The air defense was active in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN01012025000193011044ID1109046600
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.