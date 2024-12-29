Gulmarg, Pahalgam Reel Under Subzero Temperatures
Date
12/29/2024
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir continued to experience severe subzero temperatures while the rest of the valley saw slight relief from the cold wave, officials said on Sunday.
Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.0 degree Celsius, the Meteorological department said.
The base camp for annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, Pahalgam, registered a minimum of minus 8.5 degree Celsius, the department said.
In Srinagar the mercury dipped to minus 0.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night - two degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year, it added.
Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degree Celsius, while Konibal in Pampore recorded a low of minus 1.0 degree Celsius, the weather office said.
Kupwara in north Kashmir registered minus 1.0 degrees Celsius while in south Kashmir, Kokernag recorded 1.8 degrees Celsius, the office said.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter - which began on December 21.
During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.
It ends on January 30 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that. The 40 days are followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).
