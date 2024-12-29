Olympic Medalist Crowned Azerbaijan Wrestling Champion

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Greco-Roman and Freestyle Wrestling Championships
have come to a close, with the final day revealing the winners in
the freestyle divisions for 61 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg, and 125 kg,
Azernews reports.
In the 61 kg category, Nureddin Novruzov from Ganja,
representing Neftchi, secured first place. Jeyhun Allahverdiyev,
also from Neftchi, took the second spot, while Afghan Khashalov
from Zenit and Bashir Verdiyev from Ganja, representing Neftchi,
shared third place.
In the 70 kg division, Kenan Heybatov from Neftchi emerged as
the champion. Zireddin Bayramov from Shamkir, also representing
Neftchi, finished in second place. The third place was shared by
Magomed-Bashir Khaniyev from the AGF and Ramik Heybatov from
Astara, representing Zenit.
For the 79 kg category, Orkhan Abbasov from Neftchi claimed the
first position. Farid Jabbarov from Sarhadchi came in second, while
Ashraf Ashirov from MOIK and Sahib Dadashov from Neftchi both
secured third place.
In the 92 kg weight class, Abubakr Abakarov from AGF won the
championship. Sadiq Mustafazada from Imishli finished in second
place, and third place was taken by Shamil Zubairov from AGF, along
with Anar Jafarli from Neftchi.
Finally, in the 125 kg category, Giorgi Meshvildishvili from AGF
became the champion, while Yusif Dursunov from Neftchi came in
second.
Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is
overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was
established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The
country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number
of medals achieved in five consecutive games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the
overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze.
Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.
The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow
held in Russia.
The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze
medals in the tournament
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was
crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the
Russian wrestler in the final.
At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67
kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.
