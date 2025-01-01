BGT: Clarke Backs 'Genius' All-Rounder Reddy For Promotion In Sydney Test

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has called for a batting for India's rising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney Ground, set to kick off on Friday.

Reddy, currently batting at No. 8, has amassed 294 runs across seven innings in the series, making him the third-highest run-scorer so far. His remarkable average of 49 has been bolstered by a scintillating maiden Test century in Melbourne, where he scored 114 runs off 189 balls. The knock, laced with 11 boundaries and a six, has earned him widespread recognition and Clarke's admiration.

Speaking on the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke lavished praise on the 21-year-old, who has been one of India's standout performers in the series against Australia. Clarke described Reddy as a“genius,”and suggested that the young all-rounder should move up the order for the upcoming Sydney Test.

“Reddy, this young kid batting at number eight, is a genius. I think he has definitely got to bat seven if not six. He has been India's leading run-scorer, 21 years of age, unbelievable. He has been underrated in the entire series. I think he is good enough to bat at number six. So, what a great option for India going into the last Test match,” said Clarke.

The former Australian skipper further highlighted Reddy's adaptability and fearlessness against a formidable Australian bowling attack.

“He has impressed everyone. He has not feared any Australian bowler. He has been patient when he has needed to be patient. He has batted with the tail extremely well. He has shown his intent. He bats, bowls, and fields,” Clarke added.

Reddy's performances have been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging series for India. His ability to contribute crucial runs down the order has provided much-needed depth to the Indian batting lineup. Reddy's promotion to No. 6 could also allow India to include an additional bowling option, a move that might address their struggles in maintaining control during Australia's long batting innings.

In addition to his batting prowess, Reddy's all-around skills as a bowler and fielder make him a valuable asset. His inclusion higher up the order could bolster India's chances of leveling the series in Sydney and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As the series stands, Australia leads 2-1 after a dominant victory in the Boxing Day Test. India faces the daunting task of winning the Sydney Test to level the series and retain the coveted trophy.