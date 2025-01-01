Kriti Sanon Explains Why ‘Jab We Met’ Is An Iconic Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in the streaming movie 'Do Patti', has shared that she considers the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Jab We Met' an iconic film.

The actress feels that there's a lot to pick from that as life lessons. She appeared on 'The Ranveer Show' podcast, and said,“There's a line in the film, 'Whenever I get confused, I do what I feel is right. Because I know that tomorrow, I don't want to tell anyone that this happened because of you'. So whatever happens, it will happen because of me. So I'll be happy”.

She further mentioned,“I believe in that a lot. I feel like I want to do what, every time I do something that someone else has asked me to do, I'm doing it because that person thinks I should do it. Tomorrow I will end up blaming that person if it doesn't work. I'd rather listen to myself”.

“If you don't listen to your gut feeling, then it'll stop talking to you. That also happens. I've experienced it. It disappeared in the middle because there was a lot of noise. I learn from my mistakes. And that's it. I don't hold it against anyone. It's also my mistake that I listen to them”, she added.

Earlier, the actress enjoyed a musical evening with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia and the former Indian cricket team skipper M. S. Dhoni as the group listened to a live performance of the Mohammed Rafi classic 'Kya Hua Tera Vaada'.

Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a UK-based leading travel agency, and is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. He studied at the Regent's University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

Kabir is reportedly very close to MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and is often seen partying with them, He has often been spotted with the likes of Hardik Pandya and few other sporting and Bollywood celebrities.