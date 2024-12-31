Kuwait Amir Exchanges New Year Greetings With World Leaders

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Tuesday exchanged cables of congratulations with leaders of Arab and friendly countries on the advent of 2025. His Highness the Amir wished all world countries and peoples a happy New Year of security, peace, stability and prosperity as well as and wellness. (end) mt

