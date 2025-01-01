Law On Artists And Artistic Professions Gets 'In-Principle Approval' From Cabinet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning, January 1, 2025.

After reviewing the items on its agenda, the Cabinet approved -in principle- a draft law on artists and artistic professions. The of Culture prepared the draft law in line with the state's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) in regard to supporting and developing creative sectors. One of the draft's objectives is to contribute to the sustainability of artists' creativity by regulating the ways in which they practice their professions.

The Cabinet decided to approve taking the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for economic, trade and technical cooperation between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Colombia.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft agreement on organizing the regional conference on the preservation of documentary heritage Doha 2025, between the government of the State of Qatar and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in addition to a draft agreement on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Rwanda, and a draft MoU on cooperation in the fields of labor and human resources development between the Ministry of Labor in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE.

The Cabinet also decided to approve an MoU in the fields of social development and family between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as a draft cooperation agreement between Dhaayen Municipality in the State of Qatar and El Bayadh Municipality in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and taking the appropriate decisions in their regard. The reports included a report on the progress of implementing the localization and replacement plans in government jobs, a report on the outcomes of participating in the 101 session of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labor Organization, and a report on the outcomes of participating in the 41st session of the Saudi Agricultural Exhibition.