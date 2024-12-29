Main Clashes In Chasiv Yar Centered Along Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, intense fighting is concentrated along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal, which divides the city.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, discussing the situation in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

" Active urban battles are ongoing in both areas. In Chasiv Yar, the main clashes are centered along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal. One of the enemy's objectives in this sector is the refractory materials plant, but their there continue to fail. Meanwhile, in Toretsk, fierce urban combat persists, making it challenging to provide a clear picture of the situation," Trehubov said.

He urged citizens to rely on official sources for updates about Russian advancements near Toretsk and Chasiv Yar.

"Currently, a significant amount of inaccurate, unverified, and misinterpreted information is circulating. It is better to wait for official clarification from the operational-strategic and operational-tactical groups or the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he said.

Regarding the impact of anti-aircraft drones in the sector, Trehubov refrained from providing detailed comments, citing operational security. However, he added, "These drones are operating within our area of responsibility, and they are highly effective."

Photo credit: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

