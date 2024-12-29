(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in personnel have reached approximately 785,930 since February 24, 2022, with 1,730 invaders eliminated in the past 24 hours alone.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , according to Ukrinform.

Also, by December 29, the Ukrainian defenders have destroyed: 9,656 (+5) tanks, 19,981 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 21,450 (+42) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,032 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 21,038 (+25) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 3,003 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 32,410 (+82) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,670 (+2) special equipment.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, there were a total of 158 combat clashes on the frontline, with the most intense fighting reported in the Pokrovsk sector.