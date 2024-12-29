Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,730 Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in personnel have reached approximately 785,930 since February 24, 2022, with 1,730 invaders eliminated in the past 24 hours alone.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Also, by December 29, the Ukrainian defenders have destroyed: 9,656 (+5) tanks, 19,981 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 21,450 (+42) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,032 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 21,038 (+25) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 3,003 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 32,410 (+82) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,670 (+2) special equipment.
Read also: Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Shahed drones depot
in Russia
's Oryol region
As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, there were a total of 158 combat clashes on the frontline, with the most intense fighting reported in the Pokrovsk sector.
