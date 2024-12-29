CCAvenue now live with Bassein Catholic Co-op Bank's Net Banking facility

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Maharashtra, December 24, 2024 – Infibeam Avenues Ltd (BSE: 539807, NSE: INFIBEAM), a leading listed fintech company, proudly announces that its flagship payment brand – CCAvenue is now live with Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank Ltd (BCCB). The said alliance includes the internet banking facility of BCCB in the payment network of CCAvenue, allowing its millions of on-boarded merchants to utilize this remunerative payment option for substantial business growth.



The sign-up with BCCB reaffirms the payment aggregator’s firm commitment to deliver solutions that render payments secure and seamless. BCCB’s voluminous customer base is now enabled to process easy payments with the Net Banking mode through a direct debit in their account, while they shop on hundreds of CCAvenue powered websites. With the largest Direct Debit engine, CCAvenue currently processes the Net Banking facility of approximately 60 leading banks across the country.



Prior to the bank going live, there was signing of agreements between both the parties, where Mr. T. Nandakumar Menon, Sr. Vice President - Alliances and Operations, Infibeam Avenues Ltd., expressed his views on the affiliation, stating “The addition of BCCB's net banking facility on our platform will open up new business opportunities for lakhs of merchants registered with CCAvenue who can now reach out to the bank's rapidly growing customer base to boost their earning potential.”



Bassein Catholic Cooperative Bank is a prominent urban cooperative bank in Maharashtra with a large network of 63 branches across the state. It was conferred the Scheduled Bank status in 1990.







