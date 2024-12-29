IREDA Launches Revamped Intranet Portal; Pays Homage to Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27th December 2024

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) today launched a completely revamped intranet portal aimed at enhancing communication, collaboration, and operational efficiency within the organization.

The portal was inaugurated by Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, in the presence of Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Director (Finance), Shri Ajay Kumar Sahani, Chief Vigilance Officer, and senior officials at the company’s registered office.

Speaking at the launch, Shri Pradip Kumar Das said, “Our earlier intranet portal, developed nearly a decade ago, served us well. However, with evolving organizational needs and technological advancements, a comprehensive upgrade was required. This new portal, with its user-friendly features like easy access to policies, announcements, and MIS reports, is designed to meet the demands of a modern and dynamic workplace. It will act as a centralized hub, enabling our team to work more seamlessly and cohesively as we continue to innovate and grow.”

The revamped portal integrates key applications and tools, making it a vital resource for employees to stay informed and aligned with organizational objectives.

Homage to Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

During the event, the Board of Directors and officials of IREDA observed two minutes of silence to pay respects to the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, expressed his deep condolences and paid homage, stating, "Dr. Manmohan Singh was a visionary leader and an economist par excellence, whose contributions to nation’s growth and development will always be remembered. His leadership and wisdom continue to inspire us as we strive to contribute to the nation’s progress. On behalf of the IREDA family, I extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family."





