Putin expresses condolences to Aliyev after deadly plane crash in Kazakhstan

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir extended his condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev following a deadly plane crash in Kazakhstan this week, the Kremlin reported on Saturday.



Putin apologized for the incident occurring "in Russian airspace," explaining that it took place during a Ukrainian drone raid, which Russian air defenses were actively repelling at the time.



According to the Kremlin's statement, the Azerbaijani passenger plane, which had arrived on schedule, made multiple attempts to land at Grozny airport. This occurred while Grozny, the capital of Russia's Chechen Republic, along with other cities in the region, was under attack by Ukrainian drones. Russian air defenses were responding to these attacks when the crash happened.



The crash claimed the lives of 42 Azerbaijani citizens, with additional fatalities including Russian, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz nationals. President Putin expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the survivors a speedy recovery during his conversation with President Aliyev.



The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an inquiry into potential violations of air traffic safety regulations related to the incident. The Kremlin noted that both civilian and military experts in Russia are being questioned as part of the investigation.

