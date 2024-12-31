عربي


Happy New Year 2025: Google Doodle Rings In 2025 With A Starry Celebration

Happy New Year 2025: Google Doodle Rings In 2025 With A Starry Celebration


12/31/2024 8:15:48 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) google kicked off the New Year with a vibrant and starry-themed doodle. In the doodle, a serene blue sky appeared where the letter“O” in "Google" was replaced by a glowing star featuring the number“25” on it.

Live Mint

