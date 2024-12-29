Trump seeks delay in TikTok ban implementation ahead of inauguration

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald Trump has requested that the Supreme Court delay the enforcement of a law that would ban TikTok unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the to a non-Chinese buyer. ByteDance has challenged the law, claiming it infringes on the free speech of over 170 million Americans who use the app, and unfairly targets TikTok specifically.



The law is set to take effect on January 19, 2025, just one day before Trump's inauguration. After this date, app stores and internet services in the U.S. could face fines for hosting TikTok if the sale is not completed.



In a legal brief filed earlier this week, John Sauer, Trump’s incoming Solicitor General, argued that the timing of the ban would interfere with the new administration's ability to address security concerns and negotiate a "political" resolution. Sauer emphasized that Trump views TikTok as a "unique medium for freedom of expression, including core political speech," and expressed concerns about the precedent the potential ban could set.



This stance contrasts with Trump’s previous administration, during which he sought to ban the app entirely, citing national security risks.

