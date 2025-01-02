Indians Own More Property In London Than Englishmen Themselves Netizens Take A 'Karma' Jibe At Britain

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Indians became the largest group of property owners in London, netizens have reacted with a“karma” vibe toward Britain, drawing a parallel with its colonial history.



A recent report by a leading London property developer, Barratt London, revealed that Indians have become London's largest group of property owners, surpassing native British residents.

The report divided these Indian property buyers into different categories: residents of Indian origin who have lived in the UK for generations, non-residents (NRIs), foreign investors, and those relocating for educational purposes.