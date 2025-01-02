New Orleans Truck Attack LIVE: FBI Found Videos Of Driver Voicing 'ISIS Inspiration, Desire To Kill', Says Joe Biden

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Orleans truck attack latest updates: A US veteran, flying an flag from his truck, swerved around makeshift barriers and drove into New Orleans' crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day, killing 15 people, and 30 others were on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during the early hours of Wednesday (US local time).

Here are the latest updates:

US President Joe Biden in a post on X, said,“To all the people of New Orleans grieving today, our nation grieves with you. I've directed my team to provide every resource necessary to support the ongoing investigation and ensure there is no remaining threat to the American people.”

The suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas who had served in Afghanistan, was shot dead by police after crashing into the crowd. The FBI is investigating any possible links he may have to terrorist groups.“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible," FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said at a news conference, as reported by AP.

As authorities investigated the grim scene on Wednesday in New Orleans' historic French Quarter, they discovered an ISIS flag alongside the pickup truck that crashed into the crowd. Two improvised explosive devices were found in the suspect's vehicle, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the developments who asked not to be identified. Additional potential IED's were also found in the city's French Quarter neighborhood, the FBI said, as reported by Bloomberg.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the horrific car-ramming incident that took place during the New Year celebrations in New Orleans on Wednesday (US local time). Biden stated on Wednesday evening that the FBI had discovered videos posted by the driver on social media hours before the attack. In these videos, the driver expressed being inspired by the Islamic State group and voiced a desire to kill.

