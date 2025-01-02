Viral Videos: Donald Trump Makes Grand Entry With Melania At New Year's Eve Party, Dances With Musk

(MENAFN- Live Mint) from the New Year's Eve event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, US stormed the internet this week. Many on social shared a clip that showed US presidential elect Donald and his wife, Melania, walking down the red carpet at Mar-a-Lago, making a grand entry.

Melania was wearing a sleek black gown dress with a slit, while Trump was seen donning a stylish back suit with a white shirt and a bow tie.

| Air India Express New Year Sale. Flight ticket fares from just ₹1,448

As Trump entered a New Year's Eve Party at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday, he was asked by a reporter whether he planned to be on hand for Jimmy Carter's funeral at the National Cathedral on January 9 in Washington, DC. "I do. I'll be there. We were invited," Trump said, declining to say whether he had spoken with any of Carter's family members since his death

| Meghan Markle shares beach video in Instagram post welcoming New Year 2025

Trump held a New Year's Eve ball at Mar-a-Lag in Florida. Over 300 guests were said to have attended the party, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Vice President-elect JD Vance, Trump's nominee for national security adviser US Rep. Michael Waltz, his nominee for education secretary Linda McMahon and US Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reports claimed.

Another viral video showed Trump dancing along side Elon Musk, who joined him later to make some moves. The two danced behind a table filled with dinner. Trump's wife, Melania, can also be seen grooving to the music

| Watch | Elon Musk, son and Trump shake a leg at Mar-a-Lago New Year celebrations

In one video, Musk could be seen carrying his son X on his shoulders.

Several other guests are also seen enjoying the event in the video.

Daily Mail reported that Donald Trump Jr. attended the black-tie gala with new girlfriend Bettina Anderson of Palm Beach. Don Jr. was formerly engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who Trump recently nominated as the US ambassador to Greece.

Trump is set to take office at the presidential inauguration on Monday, 20 January 2025.