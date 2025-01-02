Drinking Bet Turns Deadly! Influencer Guzzles 2 Bottles Of Whiskey In 20 Min Here's What Happens Next
Date
1/2/2025 12:00:44 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A social media influencer died after he drinking two bottles of whisky as a part of a drinking bet. Thailand resident Thanakarn Kanthee, 21, better known as "Bank Leicester" on socail media, was offered 30,000 Thai baht ( ₹75,228) to chug down the liquor bottles. Responding to the bet, he finished the two bottles in just 20 minutes.
