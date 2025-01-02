Drinking Bet Turns Deadly! Influencer Guzzles 2 Bottles Of Whiskey In 20 Min Here's What Happens Next

( MENAFN - Live Mint) A social influencer died after he drinking two bottles of whisky as a part of a drinking bet. Thailand resident Thanakarn Kanthee, 21, better known as "Bank Leicester" on socail media, was offered 30,000 Thai baht ( ₹75,228) to chug down the liquor bottles. Responding to the bet, he finished the two bottles in just 20 minutes.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.