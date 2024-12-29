عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heydar Aliyev International Airport Holds Funeral Ceremony For Fallen AZAL Crew Members In Plane Crash

Heydar Aliyev International Airport Holds Funeral Ceremony For Fallen AZAL Crew Members In Plane Crash


12/29/2024 3:11:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On December 29, a funeral ceremony for the crew members of the Embraer-190 passenger plane that crashed while operating the Baku-Grozny flight was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Azernews reports that the ceremony was attended by their family members, officials, and representatives of the public.

The three deceased crew members-Captain Igor Kishnyakin, pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokume Aliyeva-will be laid to rest today at the Second Alley of Honor.

It should be noted that the bodies of the three crew members (Igor Kishnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and Hokume Aliyeva), along with the remains of 21 passengers who perished in the crash near Aktau city, were brought to Baku overnight.

Additionally, the bodies of four other victims and 14 injured individuals from the crash had been previously transported to Baku.

To recall, on December 25, the Embraer-190 passenger plane operating the Baku-Grozny flight crashed 3 km from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer-190 plane, which crashed near Aktau, was carrying a total of 67 people-62 passengers and 5 crew members. The incident resulted in the death of 38 individuals and injuries to 29 others.

MENAFN29122024000195011045ID1109038712


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search