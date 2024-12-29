Heydar Aliyev International Airport Holds Funeral Ceremony For Fallen AZAL Crew Members In Plane Crash
12/29/2024
Qabil Ashirov
On December 29, a funeral ceremony for the crew members of the
Embraer-190 passenger plane that crashed while operating the
Baku-Grozny flight was held at Heydar Aliyev International
Airport.
Azernews reports that the ceremony was attended
by their family members, officials, and representatives of the
public.
The three deceased crew members-Captain Igor Kishnyakin, pilot
Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokume Aliyeva-will be
laid to rest today at the Second Alley of Honor.
It should be noted that the bodies of the three crew members
(Igor Kishnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and Hokume Aliyeva), along
with the remains of 21 passengers who perished in the crash near
Aktau city, were brought to Baku overnight.
Additionally, the bodies of four other victims and 14 injured
individuals from the crash had been previously transported to
Baku.
To recall, on December 25, the Embraer-190 passenger plane
operating the Baku-Grozny flight crashed 3 km from Aktau
Airport.
The Embraer-190 plane, which crashed near Aktau, was carrying a
total of 67 people-62 passengers and 5 crew members. The incident
resulted in the death of 38 individuals and injuries to 29
others.
