(MENAFN) Russia's successful test of the hypersonic Oreshnik missile last month was a direct response to the US deployment of mid-range rockets in Europe, according to Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov.



The intermediate-range ballistic missile, which can carry multiple warheads, including nuclear ones, was first deployed on November 21, striking Ukraine’s Yuzhmash military facility in Dnepr. Russian Leader Vladimir described the Oreshnik warheads as traveling at ten times the speed of sound, rendering them invulnerable to current air defense systems.



In a Sunday interview with Russian media, Lavrov emphasized that following the US’s unilateral withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019, Russia has adhered to the treaty’s limits. However, he noted that Russia's self-imposed moratorium on deploying intermediate- and shorter-range missiles was no longer sustainable. “It’s clear now that we will have to abandon it,” Lavrov stated.



Lavrov also accused the US of ignoring requests from both Moscow and Beijing to refrain from deploying this class of missiles abroad. In response, he explained, Russia felt compelled to test its newest mid-range supersonic Oreshnik missile under combat conditions, which demonstrated the country's capability and resolve to take retaliatory measures.

