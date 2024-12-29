Norovirus outbreaks rise across US, CDC reports increase in cases

(MENAFN) Norovirus cases show to be rose in various parts of the US, ABC News stated, quoting information from the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC).



Over 90 norovirus outbreaks were stated through the week of December 5, the newest week for which information is available. Last years' information for the same December week indicates a highest of 65 outbreaks, in line with the CDC.



The toll of norovirus outbreaks stated by state departments within a week of sickness onset rose largely in December, from 69 cases in last November to 91 in the beginning of December, CDC information states.



Earlier this month, no less than 80 individuals became sick with norovirus, which was connected to raw oysters, the media outlet stated on Friday.



Norovirus is the main reason of vomiting and diarrhea, a largely contagious virus that is the most known reason of viral gastroenteritis, which is an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract's inner lining, making it the major reason of foodborne sickness in the US.



MENAFN29122024000045016953ID1109038688