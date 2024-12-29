Seminar At Katara Discusses Reconstruction In Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Syrian Engineers Association in the State of Qatar recently held a seminar entitled“Construction Culture and Reconstruction Strategy”, in which Engineer Ammar Hamouda, Chairman of the Association, and Engineer Khaled Nassar participated.

The seminar was moderated by Engineer Khaled Aqil, who reviewed the association's vision and role in the process of rebuilding Syria. The seminar was held in Hall 15 of Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, with a large number of Syrian engineers in attendance.

In his speech, Hamouda stressed the importance of this historical stage that the Syrian people are going through after liberation and victory, saying:“We are facing major challenges that require the combined efforts of everyone to rebuild a free and independent homeland. We will continue loyal to the message of our martyrs, we will work to build a Syria worthy of their sacrifices.”

Hamouda praised the pivotal role played by Syrian engineers in Qatar, as they contributed to the implementation of huge projects such as the preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

“The Syrian engineers have proven their high efficiency and ability to deal with the latest technologies, which contributed to the development of our collective and individual skills.”

Hamouda stressed that the association is determined to transfer this acquired expertise to Syria to contribute to rebuilding the infrastructure and engineering work system, explaining:“We must work to update national specifications to keep pace with international standards, and ensure the implementation of sustainable projects that contribute to improving the quality of life and enhancing confidence in the engineering sector.”

He touched on the importance of supporting innovation and young entrepreneurs by building business incubators and accelerators, saying:“These incubators will provide a fertile environment for transforming ideas into real projects that contribute to sustainable economic development.”

Engineer Hammouda stressed the importance of developing curricula in Syria in cooperation with Syrian competencies present in Qatar.“We have a great scientific background that enables us to prepare a new generation of engineers capable of leading the reconstruction process.”

Hamouda concluded his speech by expressing the Association's gratitude to Qatar, its government and people, for the great support it has provided to the Syrian people, saying:“We will not forget Qatar's humanitarian initiatives and its distinguished role in supporting the Syrian cause. We also thank Katara for hosting this symposium, which reflects its keenness to strengthen cultural and development ties.”

Engineer Hammouda stressed that Syrian engineers will continue to work with all their effort and dedication to rebuild their country, stressing the importance of strengthening regional and international partnerships to achieve the desired renaissance for Syria. Engineer Khaled Nassar reviewed, through a visual presentation, the issue of rebuilding Syria and the importance of raising awareness in its various dimensions, which begins with society, the state and cities, until the goals of sustainable reconstruction and development are achieved in Syria.

In his presentation, Nassar discussed the reconstruction of cities and the challenges they face, such as the enormous scale of destruction and the provision of a huge budget, stressing the importance of the role that the Syrian Engineers Association in the State of Qatar will play a role in overcoming these obstacles, by transferring their distinguished and rich experiences that they acquired in Qatar and other countries and benefiting from them in the reconstruction of Syria.