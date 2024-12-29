National Library Opens Exhibition Dedicated To Honored Scientist Nizameddin Shamsizadeh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan National Library has presented an exhibition titled
"Honored Scientist, Professor Nizameddin Shamsizadeh",
Azernews reports.
The exhibition showcases the works of Professor Nizameddin
Shamsizadeh, including publications for which he has served as the
author of the "Preface," reviewer, scientific advisor, project
leader, and editor, as well as articles published in periodicals,
and literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages about his life,
activities, and creativity.
It is noted that Nizameddin Shamsizadeh was born on December 30,
1954, in the Ispik village of Guba. He graduated from the Philology
Faculty of Azerbaijan State University in 1977, defended his
candidate dissertation in 1982, and his doctoral dissertation in
1990.
His monographs include "Literary Process-78," "Literary
Debates," "Azerbaijan Ideology," "Azerbaijani Literary Studies,"
"Turkish Thought Stream," "Gasping Laughter," "Ali Nazim,"
"Director's Destiny," "The Role of Criticism in the Literary
Process," "Successor of the Great Generation," "Azerbaijanism,"
"Literary Process and Literary Generation," and "Overture to a
Writer's Life," along with several books of short stories, poems,
and essays, as well as more than 250 literary-critical,
scientific-theoretical, and philosophical-journalistic articles.
His "Selected Works" have been published in three volumes.
Professor Nizameddin Shamsizadeh is the author of the first book
on our national ideology-Azerbaijanism-and the fundamental textbook
"Theory of Literature," which is currently taught in the country's
higher education institutions. More than 80 scientific articles
have been published about his creativity, as well as the monograph
"Azerbaijani Scholar" by Professor S. Valiyev, and the books
"Philosopher Critic" and "Nizameddin Shamsizadeh:
Bibliography."
He is a laureate of the academician Y. Mammadaliyev Prize for
his scientific services.
By the decree signed by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, regarding the awarding of state prizes in the fields of
science, culture, and literature for the year 2010, Nizameddin
Shamsizadeh was awarded the State Prize in the field of literature
for his book "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Literature."
In 2019, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Scientist
by the presidential decree, in connection with the 100th
anniversary of Baku State University and for his services in the
development of education and science in Azerbaijan.
