National Library Opens Exhibition Dedicated To Honored Scientist Nizameddin Shamsizadeh

Azerbaijan National Library has presented an titled "Honored Scientist, Professor Nizameddin Shamsizadeh", Azernews reports.

The exhibition showcases the works of Professor Nizameddin Shamsizadeh, including publications for which he has served as the author of the "Preface," reviewer, scientific advisor, project leader, and editor, as well as articles published in periodicals, and literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages about his life, activities, and creativity.

It is noted that Nizameddin Shamsizadeh was born on December 30, 1954, in the Ispik village of Guba. He graduated from the Philology Faculty of Azerbaijan State University in 1977, defended his candidate dissertation in 1982, and his doctoral dissertation in 1990.

His monographs include "Literary Process-78," "Literary Debates," "Azerbaijan Ideology," "Azerbaijani Literary Studies," "Turkish Thought Stream," "Gasping Laughter," "Ali Nazim," "Director's Destiny," "The Role of Criticism in the Literary Process," "Successor of the Great Generation," "Azerbaijanism," "Literary Process and Literary Generation," and "Overture to a Writer's Life," along with several books of short stories, poems, and essays, as well as more than 250 literary-critical, scientific-theoretical, and philosophical-journalistic articles. His "Selected Works" have been published in three volumes.

Professor Nizameddin Shamsizadeh is the author of the first book on our national ideology-Azerbaijanism-and the fundamental textbook "Theory of Literature," which is currently taught in the country's higher education institutions. More than 80 scientific articles have been published about his creativity, as well as the monograph "Azerbaijani Scholar" by Professor S. Valiyev, and the books "Philosopher Critic" and "Nizameddin Shamsizadeh: Bibliography."

He is a laureate of the academician Y. Mammadaliyev Prize for his scientific services.

By the decree signed by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, regarding the awarding of state prizes in the fields of science, culture, and literature for the year 2010, Nizameddin Shamsizadeh was awarded the State Prize in the field of literature for his book "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Literature."

In 2019, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Scientist by the presidential decree, in connection with the 100th anniversary of Baku State University and for his services in the development of education and science in Azerbaijan.