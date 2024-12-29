76th DMET Alumni Meet Anchors Success at W, Palm Dubai

(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham) The 76th DMET (Directorate of Marine Engineering Training) Alumni Meet was celebrated grandly at W, the Palm, Dubai. The event brought together 250 alumni and maritime industry leaders for an evening of nostalgia, recognition of extraordinary achievements, and camaraderie.

The evening began with an inspiring welcome using an AI Avatar, symbolising DMET’s focus on the future of the maritime industry and its readiness to adopt advanced technologies by using Metaverse.

The event flowed seamlessly, showcasing sponsor exhibits, networking opportunities, and a family-friendly entertainment program, which included a specially curated set-up for children and families of DMET alumni. A significant highlight of the evening was the award ceremony, where excellence and contributions to the industry were celebrated.

The Legendary Alumni Award was presented to Ravi Mehrotra, Founder and Executive Chairman of Foresight Ltd, London, by Dr. Ved Chhabra, Chairman of Inter Ocean Ship Repair Group of Companies. Widely regarded as the Father of the Ship Repair industry, Dr Ved Chhabra, himself the recipient of the 2023 Legendary Award, highlighted Mehrotra’s exceptional leadership and transformative contributions to the maritime industry.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon Narendra Singh, Senior Advisor at JOME Engineering LLC, by Sunil Jaitley. This award celebrated Singh’s significant contributions and steadfast commitment to advancing the maritime sector.

The Business Leader of the Year Award recognised Pragyan Mallick, Founder and CEO of Global Marinetech Service, for his outstanding entrepreneurial acumen and contributions to maritime innovation. Rajeev Rao presented this accolade.

The participation of 40+ sponsors bolstered the success of the meet. Major supporters included Platinum Sponsors JOME and Gold sponsors Gulf Marine, Seagull Marine, TMF Marine, Arma Ship Supply, and Kaizen Mideast.

Notable attendees also included Sanjeev Mishra (President, DMET Singapore), Vineet Sahore (GM, CWA), and Vivek Seth (VP, ADNOC), reflecting the alumni network’s strong global presence. Furthermore, a standout feature of the event was the introduction of DMET Global-branded NFC visiting cards, enhancing global alumni connectivity and collaboration.

SteerCo members Ashish Tyagi, Puneet Kumar, and Vineet Bhadani led the event alongside a dedicated organisational committee, ensuring its seamless execution and record turnout compared to previous years.

With excellent feedback from attendees, the meeting delivered a night filled with fun, networking, entertainment, and recognition. The diversity of alumni—from the youngest at 28 to the eldest at 91—highlighted DMET’s enduring legacy and its role in shaping the global maritime landscape. Media contact: ...



MENAFN29122024006437013948ID1109038460