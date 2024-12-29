IATA Calls For Thorough Azerbaijan Airlines Crash Probe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: The International Air Association called on Sunday for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the fatal Azerbaijan plane crash.

IATA said that if a probe finds the passenger plane was brought down by combatants, the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

The AZAL plane crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, killing 38 people of the 67 people on board.

Azerbaijani officials have suggested the aircraft was hit by a Russian air-defence system as it tried to land in Grozny, capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya.



"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of those who have perished," said IATA's director general Willie Walsh.

"Out of respect for the 38 people who lost their lives and to those who survived, we must find out why this catastrophe happened and take action to ensure there is never a repeat.

"Civil aircraft must never be the intended or accidental target of military operations. The strong potential that Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 could have been the victim of military operations, as indicated by several governments including Russia and Azerbaijan, places the highest priority on conducting a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation."

Walsh said an interim report should be published within 30 days.

"Should the conclusion be that this tragedy was the responsibility of combatants, the perpetrators must be held accountable and brought to justice," said Walsh.

Geneva-based IATA represents some 340 airlines comprising over 80 percent of global air traffic.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Russia on Sunday of firing at the jet before it crashed and of initially trying to cover up the cause of the fatal disaster, demanding that Moscow admit guilt.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russian air defence was operating in Grozny when the plane tried to land, before diverting and crashing in western Kazakhstan.