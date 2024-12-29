South Korea Declares 7-Day National Mourning Period Over Jeju Air Plane Crash

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok, in an emergency meeting on Sunday evening, declared a national mourning period until January 4 over the plane crash at Muan International Airport.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital Bangkok with 175 and six crew on board, was attempting to land shortly after 9 am (0000 GMT) at the airport in the south of the country, South Korea's said.

179 people were killed ; two crew members were rescued, and officials have suggested the final missing two people were presumed dead. The deadliest air accident on South Korean soil was also the worst involving a South Korean airline in nearly three decades, according to the transport ministry. In a heart-wrenching last message, a parent asked their child: "Wait, a bird is stuck in the wing. Unable to land now... Should I leave a will?" It was the last message, sent at 9.01 am. Their child replies: "Why can't I make a call with you?". It was delivered at 9.37 am and has remained unread. Mortuary vehicles lined up at the site, a temporary morgue was established, and bereaved families wept loudly as the names of victims were announced.