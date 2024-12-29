Libya's Acting Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador
Tripoli: Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the government of National Unity (GNU) of the State of Libya HE Al Taher Salem Al Baour met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya HE Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.
