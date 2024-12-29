From Plane Crash To Fire: 3 Aviation Incidents In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Social feeds have been filled with news of plane crashes and incidents in the past few days. Accidents involving aircraft have occurred in Canada, Norway, Azerbaijan and South Korea.

1. Fire on plane in Canada

In an aircraft incident in Canada, a shared shows footage of a flight catching on fire, while recalled seeing smoke fill the aircraft, local media reported.

On December 28, at approximately 9.30pm, an Air Canada Express Flight 2259 operated by Pal Airlines, experienced an aircraft incident upon arrival in Halifax from St. John's, NL, according to a statement by the Halifax airport on X.

All passengers and crew on board were deplaned and transported off the airfield. No fatalities were recorded, according to local media. While the airfield was closed briefly this evening, one of our runways were cleared to resume regular operations, according to the airport statement.

2. Veering into the grass

On the same date, a loud noise prompted the flight KL1204 from Oslo to Amsterdam to be diverted to Sandefjord airport. However, after landing, "the Boeing 737 veered off the runway into the grass at low speed," according to a statement by Royal Dutch Airlines.

All 176 passengers and 6 crew members were unharmed and the circumstances of the incident were being investigated, Royal Dutch Airlines added.

The passengers were transported to Oslo by bus and provided with hotel accommodation for those who required it. A KLM aircraft would pick up passengers in Olso, the airline said in an update on December 29.

3. 179 killed in deadliest accident

In the worst-ever aviation accident on South Korean soil, a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 passengers crashed when attempting to land shortly after 9am on Sunday, at an airport in the south of the country. With 179 killed and only 2 survivors in the accident, bereaved families wept as the victims' names were announced.

Video shared by local media showed the twin-engine aircraft skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear before slamming into a wall in an explosion of flame and debris

A temporary morgue was created, and authorities worked the scene to recover bodies possibly thrown from the plane. The only 2 survivors were crew members who are currently being treated with medium to severe injuries, according to authorities.

South Korea has declared 7-day mourning after the accident. The Jeju Air CEO was seen deeply bowing in apology for the incident.