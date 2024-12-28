Belize Suspected Case Of New World Screwworm (Cochliomyia Hominivorax) Identified

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – The Belize Agricultural Authority (BAHA) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise (MAFSE) has informed the public that a suspected case of New World Screwworm (NWS) is being investigated in the southwestern Toledo District.

Press release #6/24 stated that“BAHA has dispatched technical teams to conduct the investigation and the public will be advised of the progress.”

Producers, transporters, and the public are reminded that preventative measures include regular inspection of animals, early notification, wound curing, and controlled animal movement.

Key points to remember include:



Immediately report all cases of myiasis (infestation of wounds by larvae) to the nearest BAHA or MAFSE office or healthcare provider;

Ensure small stock and livestock are physically inspected and have an NWS Health Inspection Certificate and Movement Permit before any movement occurs.

Ensure movement of all small stock and livestock occurs during daylight hours;

Declare all animals (including pets) upon arrival at an Animal Movement Control Point;

Import animals only with the approval and authorization of BAHA; DO NOT import animals through a non-established point of entry and border crossings.

BAHA has also advised on the legal parameters:

“Any person who contravenes the Belize Agricultural Health Authority Statutory Instrument 143 of 2024, New World Screwworm Prevention, Control, and Eradication Regulations commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both such fine and terms of imprisonment.”

BAHA and MAFSE remind its partners, stakeholders, and the public that this highly prolific and devastating parasite has continuously spread through Central America primarily due to the illegal movement of animals.

Cases of suspect larval infestations in animals can be reported to the BAHA animal health department offices .

Cases of suspect larval infestations in animals can be reported to the BAHA animal health department offices.