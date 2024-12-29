Bihar: Police Lathicharge To Disperse BPSC Aspirants Protest, Prashant Kishore Slams 'Lathi-Tantra' - Key Things To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants continue their protest demanding a re-exam to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims. Meanwhile, the row over the BPSC question paper leak seemed to be heading for an impasse with protesting students on Saturday rejecting the Patna district administration's offer for talks with authorities.

Here check the key developments:

lathicharged to disperse the BPSC aspirants protesting in Patna, demanding a re-exam to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims



Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore joined the aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in their protest in Gandhi Maidan on Sunday. Accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," Kishore emphasised the right to protest of the students in public spaces. Speaking to the media, Kishore said,“We are not going for a protest. Students are sitting there, we are going to meet them. Gandhi Maidan is a public place, people go there every day. If the students do not have any place, they will go to a public place. I don't know why the government has made it a question of its prestige, somewhere they are harming themselves.”

Also Read | Bihar bandh on Jan 1? BPSC paper 'leak' row flares up - what's the controversy?



Gaurav Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), also reached Gandhi Maidan, where the BPSC aspirants are protesting and demanding a re-examination to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims. In hardening of stance, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar Singh also said he would not allow the 'Chatra Sansad' (students' congregation), called by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday and warned of action against coaching institute owners who were found to be involved, in any manner, in the protests henceforth.

Speaking to PTI, Patna DM Singh said,“The district administration will not allow students to congregate near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Maidan... it's a restricted area. Other events are also going on there. Adequate security personnel have been deployed in and around Gandhi Maidan. Strict action will be taken against those who try to take law into their hands tomorrow.”

| BPSC aspirants tear question papers at exam hall amid paper leak rumours: Video

The candidates have been protesting for more than a week seeking the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE), 2024 conducted by the BPSC over allegations of question paper leak.

The protesters have been staging a dharna at Gardani Bagh for several days.