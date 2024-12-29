'Great Statesman': Maldives President Muizzu Recalls Dr Manmohan Singh's Visit That Strengthened Ties

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu praised Dr Manmohan Singh as“a great statesman,” days after his death. Recalling former Prime Minister's November 2011 visit to Maldives, he suggested that it marked a momentous milestone that further cemented the bonds of friendship with India, reported PTI.

Mohamed Muizzu's message

Maldives' President paid tributes to India's former Prime on social X and said that his“historic visit to the Maldives in November 2011 marked a significant milestone in advancing our economic and social development .”

| Hardeep Puri slams Congress for creating controversy over Manmohan Singh's death

“Dr Singh's commitment to progress, and his leadership to strengthen 'Look East Policy' played a pivotal role in fostering development and cooperation across the South Asia region,” the post added.

Dr Manmohan Singh, who served as India's 13th prime minister for 2 terms, passed away on December 26 in New Delhi at the age of 92. Dr Manmohan Singh, who is the first Sikh prime minister of India, was a renowned economist and was a former finance minister of India. He served as India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

| 'Asthi Visarjan' of ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh performed at Yamuna Ghat

After the death of India's most distinguished leader, Maldives' President signed the condolence book at the High Commission of India. Conveying sympathies to the former Indian prime minister's family and the government and people of India, a statement from the president's office stated,“I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of India during this time of profound loss.” Mohamed Muizzu offered condolences on behalf of the Government and people of the Maldives.

| LIVE | Manmohan Singh laid to rest with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat

Replying to Mohamed Muizzu's condoling message, the Indian High Commission in a post on X stated,“We appreciate the thoughtful gesture of HEP @MMuizzu for being the first dignitary to sign the condolence book @HCIMaldives on sad demise of Hon'ble former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. His words of support are truly valued & comforting.”

(With PTI inputs)