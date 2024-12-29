Uma Thomas Accident: Congress MLA In ICU After Falling From A Height Of 20 Feet At Kerala's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uma Thomas accident: MLA representing Kerala's Thrikkakkara assembly, Uma Thomas, on Sunday sustained severe head injuries after she fell from a height of 20 feet, from the VIP at Jawaharlal Nehru in Kochi, Kerala.

Uma Thomas, who was severely bleeding, was quickly transported to a private multi-specialty hospital, Renai Medicity, which is about a kilometer away from the stadium. As per reports, Uma Thomas is currently in the ICU.

| Congress MLA warns Allu Arjun over remarks on Telangana CM, says THIS How Uma Thomas fell from the gallery

Uma Thomas was attending a dance programme at the Kaloor Stadium when the incident occurred. She reportedly hit her head on the concrete ground. There was limited space between the front row seats and the edge of the gallery, which was barricaded with a rope, reported The Hindu.

| Kerala: 3 VHP activists arrested for threatening teachers over Christmas carol

“A ribbon was tied at one end to cordon off people from proceeding there. The MLA reached the area and was having a conversation with a group who greeted her. Suddenly, she fell off and landed on a concrete platform nearly 20 feet high. Blood started oozing out of her head and she was rushed to a city hospital in a waiting ambulance,” TNIE quoted a police official as saying.

Uma Thomas under observation for 24 hours

As per latest reports, Uma Thomas has suffered injuries in the brain, spine and lungs. Dr Krishnanunni Pollakulath, the medical director of Renai Medicity told Manorama that Uma Thomas is still unconscious, and would be kept under observation for 24 hours.

A medical board comprising of health experts will convene to finalise the further course of treatment for the Congress MLA, Kerala health minister Veena George said, reported Manorama.

| Kerala tribal woman's body carried in auto-rickshaw in Wayanad

The incident took place just before a performance by approximately 12,000 dancers, led by actress and Bharatanatyam artist Divya Unni. The dancers were set to perform a specially composed song written by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.



