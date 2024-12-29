Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, Top State Officials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received, on Sunday at Seif Palace, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Court of Cassation Judge Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end) tm

