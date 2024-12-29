عربي


Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, Top State Officials

12/29/2024 5:17:14 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, on Sunday at Seif Palace, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Court of Cassation Judge Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
