Last Week, 100 Casualties Reported In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, Saudi Arabia announced the reopening of its embassy in Kabul, while Pakistan conducted in Barmal district, resulting in 92 casualties.

In Kabul, the of Defence (MoD) confirmed retaliatory actions, targeting several centers on the Durand Line.

Key events from last week



Pakistani airstrikes in Barmal cause 92 casualties.

Afghan forces target hideouts across Durand Line.

A day before strikes, Pakistani envoy met Afghan officials.

Saudi Arabia reopens its embassy in Kabul. IEA condemns Pakistani minister's remarks about Ghaznavi.





Casualties

Last week, 54 people were killed and 41 others wounded in various incidents of violence across the country.

On Tuesday night, Pakistan carried out airstrikes on several areas of the Barmal district of Paktika province. Afghan officials say around 52 people lost their lives in the strikes and 40 others were injured.

According to officials, most of the victims were civilians, including some displaced people from Waziristan. They said most of the victims were women and children.

UNICEF reported 20 children lost their lives in the attack.

MoD said on Saturday air raids were carried out on several positions across the Durand Line, targeting "the hideouts and centers of evil elements and their supporters, from where attacks were organised against Afghanistan."

A reliable source in Paktia, without providing details, told Pajhwok the Pakistani side suffered "a heavy loss of life" in clashes that night. Three civilians were killed and two others wounded in gunfire from Pakistani forces in the Dand-i-Patan district of the province.

To lodge a formal protest over Islamabad's airstrike, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Pakistani chargé d'affaires in Kabul.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said if the Pakistani government disparaged Afghanistan and people, it should learn from the defeats of the British, the Soviets and Americans.

The airstrike took place a day after a Pakistani delegation visited Afghanistan and held discussions with IEA officials on various issues.

Meanwhile, Nangarhar police said that last week unidentified gunmen injured an Afghan employee of the Indian consulate in Jalalabad.

Local officials also said unknown gunmen killed two people in Uruzgan and Parwan provinces.





111

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

During the previous week, four people had been killed and as many wounded across Afghanistan.





222

Before the regime change in 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security personnel would be killed and maimed every week.

IEA scorns Pakistani minister's remarks

During an interview, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif branded Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi as a“liar” who conducted military campaigns in India for plunder.

But IEA rejected the Pakistani minister's remarks as“insolent” and historically unfounded.

IEA's deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat wrote on X the caretaker government categorically rejected Khwaja Asif remarks as“baseless and irresponsible” and considered them a reflection of his ignorance of historical facts.

He said:“History testifies that Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi travelled to India and other regions to rescue and liberate oppressed people, particularly Muslims.

“Ghaznavi's legacy as a defender of the oppressed and a unifier of the Muslim Ummah remains a source of pride for all Muslims.”

Fitrat highlighted the irony of Pakistan naming a missile after Ghaznavi while allowing its officials to disparage his legacy.

Saudi Arabia reopens embassy

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced its diplomatic mission in Kabul had resumed operations.

In a brief post on X. the embassy wrote the Saudi government had decided to reopen its diplomatic mission in Kabul as of December 22.

It said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had taken the decision to provide all possible services to the brotherly Afghan people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision of the Saudi embassy to resume its activities, hoping the move would further enhance relations between Kabul and Riyadh.

Last week, Norway pledged $.4.48 million in aid to Afghanistan.

sa